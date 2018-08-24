News Preps Sports Bartlett preps for Bolton By Theron Malone 42 mins ago The Bartlett Panthers game out of the gate scorching to open the season at home against Overton. The Panthers controlled the pace of the game and beat the Wolverines 63-22. They will play at Bolton High this Friday for the Battle fir the Real BHS. Bolton fell to Millington last week 21-13. PICTURED: Thomas Jones tries to escape an Overton defender to get the first down. Photo by Theron Malone. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Tags: Bartlett Panthers, Bartlett-High-School, football, Overton Wolverines Continue Reading Previous Tigers handle PharoahsNext Journal West 10 Media POWER 10 Rankings 2018 – Week 2