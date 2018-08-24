Bartlett preps for Bolton

By Theron Malone 42 mins ago
The Bartlett Panthers game out of the gate scorching to open the season at home against Overton. The Panthers controlled the pace of the game and beat the Wolverines 63-22. They will play at Bolton High this Friday for the Battle fir the Real BHS. Bolton fell to Millington last week 21-13. PICTURED: Thomas Jones tries to escape an Overton defender to get the first down. Photo by Theron Malone.
