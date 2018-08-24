Bartlett Police Reports for Aug. 6-12, 2018

The Bartlett Police Report for Aug. 6-12 lists the most notable crimes for that period, including an armed robbery at Payless ShoeSource.

Editor’s note: This report represents the most notable incidents provided by the Bartlett Police Department and does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Armed robbery

Victims and witnesses reported that a man with a silver handgun robbed them and the store at Payless ShoeSource (8350 U.S. 64) around 8:45 p.m. Aug. 6. The suspect was thin with broad shoulders, and he had neck tattoos and dreadlocks with light orange tips. He approached the store’s entrance from the east side.

Inside, he displayed the gun, took one person’s cell phone and took cash from the register. He threw the victim’s phone to the ground as he left, headed east on U.S. 64.

Vehicle-related

Stage Road: Someone entered a man’s unlocked vehicle at L.A. Fitness (6050 Stage Road) and stole his sunglasses on Aug. 3. Reported Aug. 6.

Thefts & burglaries

Stage Road: A customer at L.A. Fitness (6050 Stage Road) said someone stole his wallet from a locker while he was exercising. He also received notification that someone tried to use one of the cards from his wallet at Steak ’n Shake (8477 U.S. 64). Reported Aug. 6.

Vandalism

St. Elmo Road: One or more vandals sprayed black paint on two sheds at the back of Easthill Baptist Church (7054 St Elmo Road) sometime during Aug. 5-7. Reported Aug. 7.

Other

Windersville Road: A man received a letter from Verizon, advising that someone had activated a new phone number on his account. He said he didn’t order this and he believes his account was hacked. Reported Aug. 6.

