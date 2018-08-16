TDCI’s regulatory boards fine 3 area businesses

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI)’s Division of Regulatory Boards has released its latest Disciplinary Action Report, which compiles the actions taken by its boards and commissions during July.

Three local professionals or businesses faced consequences for violations. See the complete list for Tennessee online at bit.ly/TDCI-July2018.

Cosmetology & Barber

Lugene Bishop of Memphis, performing acts constituting barbering in an unregistered barber shop at the time of the inspection, $50 civil penalty on July 30

The Barber Zone of Memphis, person without valid license practicing, $100 civil penalty on July 31

Motor Vehicle

LC Young doing business as Executive Car Wash in Memphis, unlicensed activity, $10,000 civil penalty plus $2,281 in costs on July 2