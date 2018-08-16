Football season begins with annual Jamboree

The 2018 Municipalities Football Jamboree took place last Friday night, Aug. 10, on the campus of Arlington High School. The night concluded with the host Arlington Tigers taking on the Fayette-Ware Wildcats.

Earlier in the evening another set of felines took to the field in the Bartlett Panthers. The Panthers faced the Houston Mustangs in a quarter of action. The 25-minutes were filled big plays setting up a pair of field goals from Panther place kicker Noah Buckingham. After Buckingham’s first field goal, Houston countered with a Lincoln Pare touchdown run to go ahead 7-3.

Buckingham made the tally 7-6 drilling his second field goal. The Mustangs had the answer once again with a 35-yard touchdown catch from Jordan Monk. Houston went ahead 14-6.

Bartlett scored a late TD but the two-point conversion fail giving the Mustangs a 14-12 victory.

In the next quarter of action, the Millington Trojans faced the Collierville Dragons. The Dragons came out on top 7-0 in a defensive struggle. The Dragons managed to move the ball more effectively in the 25 minutes setting up a Peyton Murphy 2-yard touchdown run.

The Trojans will open the 2018 season at home against the Bolton Wildcats. Meanwhile the Dragons will face Olive Branch to open their campaign.

The Panthers welcome Overton to Bartlett this Friday, Aug. 17, and the Mustangs kickoff the James Thomas Era at home against the Brighton Cardinals. All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.