Join committee to support a healthier Bartlett

The Healthier Bartlett Committee is now recruiting new committee members to join the rally to improve the health of Bartlett’s citizens.

In the committee’s first year, it is are supporting and hosting several healthier events throughout the city. To date, 100 communities like Bartlett across the state have committed to becoming a Healthier Tennessee Community through the Governor’s Healthier Tennessee initiative.

The Healthier Bartlett Committee meets every second Tuesday of the month from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce, 2969 Elmore Park Road.

For more information, contact the committee via email to healthierbartlett@cityofbartlett.org, like the committee on Facebook at facebook.com/HealthierBartlett or visit the committee’s web page at cityofbartlett.org/1262/Healthier-Bartlett.