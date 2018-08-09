New Girl Scout programs help women change lives by volunteering

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Have you ever looked at your daughter and wondered, “What are other things I can do to help her become successful in life?” Do you often think to yourself, “How can I teach her skills when I’m not sure know how to do them myself?”

The answer to both of these questions is simple – join Girl Scouts. Girl Scouts Heart of the South has many opportunities for you to volunteer and make a difference in the lives of girls! Be the role model she’ll always remember.

Girl Scouts is the premier leadership organization for girls. It’s girl-led, girl-centered and girl-driven. Girl Scouts Heart of the South is helping women who want to better themselves learn to lead and believe in themselves.

As a volunteer in the Mid-South, you’ll introduce girls to new experiences that show them they’re capable of more than they ever imagined. You’ll be their cheerleader, guide, and mentor. You will help them develop skills and confidence that will last a lifetime. Imagine the smiles, the excitement, the memories made–those are the moments you’ll share through Girl Scouts.

Believe in the power of the G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader), volunteers and girls alike are unique. Are you a Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker or Leader? Wherever you fit in G.I.R.L. allows you to be a positive role model and make an impact in girls’ lives.

Not sure how to be a G.I.R.L.? Just join as a volunteer. Volunteering with Girl Scouts Heart of the South will open a world of possibilities.

First there’s Girl Scout University, a place where you can learn about leadership, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), entrepreneurial skills, the great outdoors and so much more. Girl Scout University will help you learn about all the badges that are available for girls to earn and will give you marketable skills for your own personal and professional development.

Girl Scout University isn’t the only way you as a volunteer can improve yourself. There is also a program called “We Lead – Women Elevated.” We Lead seeks to encourage, empower, and equip women of all backgrounds with the courage, confidence, and character required to serve as inspiring role models and catalysts for change wherever they live, work, and volunteer. For more information on We Lead, go to http://www.girlscoutshs.org/en/events/WeLead.html

“‘The work of today is the history of tomorrow, and we are its makers,’ was a famous quote of Girl Scout Founder Juliette Gordon Low,” said Melanie Schild, CEO for Girl Scouts Heart of the South. “Being a volunteer for a young girl today will not only make her history bolder and brighter, but her future as well.”

Girl Scouts is looking for volunteers to help provide the Girl Scout program to girls ages 5 to 17 in the Mid-South. Be their leader today, their mentor tomorrow, and their champion for the future.

For more information, call (800) 624-4185 or visit girlscoutshs.org.