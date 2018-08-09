Apply now to be in Briarcrest’s 901 Talent Show

EADS – Briarcrest High School is seeking performers of all ages from across the greater Memphis area of many disciplines (singers, musicians, dancers, etc.) and age groups to create an evening of entertainment and celebration of talent in the 901.

Auditions are open Aug. 9-31 for individual instrumentalists, bands, singers, vocal groups, choirs and dances of all ages. Group entries are welcome and highly encouraged.

Application fees are $15 for individuals or $35 for a group.

Audition videos should not exceed 3 minutes in length (if selected, final performances should not exceed 4 minutes).

Acts for the event will be notified beginning Sept. 07.

This event will help raise funds for Briarcrest’s Theatre Department and honor gifts of people in the larger community around us. Judges will award prizes, with top winners in each age division and “best in show.”The best-in-show winner will receive a $300 cash prize plus a fully realized, professionally produced performance video.

For more information, visit https://www.briarcrest.com/page/arts and click on the 901 Talent logo.