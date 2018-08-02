MLGW warns commercial customers of spoofing phone payment scam

MLGW is warning customers about a new telephone payment scam involving caller ID spoofing and MoneyPak cards.

Crooks threaten to turn off utility service, telling small business owners and individuals to purchase a MoneyPak card and to call (888) 458-8819 to make an immediate payment. Calling that number, the recording sounds legitimate, but it’s a scam.

With advances in technology, scammers are becoming craftier. Customers are encouraged to stay vigilant. If something doesn’t sound right, it probably isn’t.

Here are a few tips to remember:

MLGW representatives do not personally call customers requesting payment.

MLGW does mail cut-off notices to customers and uses auto-dialers alerting them that a payment must be made by a certain date to avoid cut-off.

MLGW representatives won’t tell you to purchase a prepaid or gift card to pay your bill.

When in doubt, check mlgw.com or call MLGW’s Customer Care Center at (901) 544-6549 to verify payment options or account status.

If you believe you have been targeted or victimized, immediately report it to the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.

