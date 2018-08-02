Aug. 10-12 Extravaganza to kick off fall hunting, fishing seasons

Organizers say there will be a lot of “quacks” at the 2018 Mid-South Hunting & Fishing Extravaganza, slated for Aug. 10-12 at the Agricenter in East Memphis.

That’s “quack” as in duck calling, once again a MSHFE headline event.

Show promoters – Expo South – are calling this the biggest and best competition in the show’s history. For more than a decade the MSHFE has served as the kick-off event for the fall hunting and fishing seasons, a three-day get-together for area sportsmen to forget about the summer heat and humidity and talk about hunting, fishing, camping and the multitude of other fall outdoor activities within easy driving distance of the Memphis area.

The Trout Pond will be back, stocked with 200 pounds of rainbow trout, along with a host of contests, seminars and more.

Duck classes, contest

Being cool is what duck hunting is all about, even if we are talking August. As usual, there will be three classes: Main Street (90-second limit); Senior Division (any age) registration fee $20 and Youth Division (15 or younger) with $10 registration fee. In the Meat Division, it will be Arkansas style for 90 seconds.

Registration for the duck calling contest will be 2-7 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 11. Final competition begins at noon on Aug. 12. Contestants will be judged on their ability to summon a flight of ducks using each of the following four calls: long-distance call, mating call, feed call and comeback call. Competitors have 90 seconds to complete their series of four calls. Two different classes (Main Street and Real Duck) will be each judged according to class. A panel of five judges presides over the contest. For more information, call (901) 491-6088.

Big Buck Contest

Another popular event is the Big Buck Contest. Once again, the Tennessee-Martin Wildlife Society, a professional organization that helps our community learn and protect wildlife, will help this popular event with prizes from Mid-South Tree Farm and Haddads. Those interested in entering may drop their mounts off at the Big Buck contest area beginning on Aug. 10. The categories will be gun, archery, primitive weapon, youth, women’s and high-fence. There is $10 entry fee. Prizes will be awarded.

All winners will be determined by popular vote by MSHFE attendees, not by highest score. The awards will be announced at 3 p.m. on Aug. 12. Noted Mid-South taxidermist Chris Knight will be the event’s director.

Taxidermy

The Taxidermy Contest is back in 2018 with five categories – game head, bird, fish, life-size mammal and reptiles. Also, at this year’s event there will be a judges Choice Award for “Best of Show.” There is a $20 mount entry fee. The contest is for taxidermists only.

Cut-off for entries will be 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 with the winners announced at about 3 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Seminars and fishing

As always, there will be plenty of seminars, all part of the ticket. Event organizers have provided the following list of seminars (subject to change). All seminars will be conducted on the Agricenter’s D-Wing Stage.

5 p.m. Aug. 10: Chris Knight, Shelby Forest Taxidermy, velvet deer

6 p.m. Aug. 10: Matt Wall of Fowl Foolers, late-season decoy strategies

10 a.m. Aug. 11: Hunter Utley, FLW BFL Mississippi Division angler

11 a.m. Aug. 11: Dr. Allan Houston, Ames Plantation, ticks and tick-borne disease

Noon Aug. 11: Chris Knight, Shelby Forest Taxidermy, velvet deer, what to do with your velvet antlers and CWD, how does it affect me, a topic every deer hunter in Tennessee should understand

1 p.m. Aug. 11: Dr. Allan Houston, Ames Plantation, Ames Hunting Club

2 p.m. Aug. 11: Doug Cherry, spider rigging for crappie

3 p.m. Aug. 11: Johnny Warren, Honky Tonk Guide Service on Reelfoot Lake

4 p.m. Aug. 11: Hunter Utley, FLW BFL Mississippi Division angler

5 p.m. Aug. 11: Jason Patterson, Buck Gardner Game Calls pro staff

6 p.m. Aug. 11: Vic Thayer, Peanut Craft Lure Pro Staff, Made in America

9 a.m. Aug. 12: Vendor’s Worship Service on stage, led by Larry Rea

11 a.m. Aug. 12: Hunter Utley, FLW BFL Mississippi Division angler

Noon Aug. 12: Chris Knight, Shelby Forest Taxidermy, velvet deer, what to do with your velvet antlers and “CWD, how does it affect me,” a topic every deer hunter in Tennessee should understand

1 p.m. Aug. 12: Jason Patterson, Buck Gardner game calls

2 p.m. Aug. 12: Hunter Utley, FLW BFL Mississippi Division angler

Event details

MSHFE hours are 2-9 p.m. Aug. 10; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 11; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 13. Tickets are $10 for ages 13-59, $5 for youths ages 5-12, and $5 for seniors (60-plus) and military with valid ID. Children 4 and younger are free.

Attendees can get two adult admissions for the price of one coupon (valid only on Aug. 10). For more information, visit memphishuntshow.com or look for MemphisHuntShow on Facebook, or call (901) 867-7007.