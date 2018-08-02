A Shelby County grand jury indicted Memphis resident Tyrone Whitfield, 28, on July 25 on 10 criminal counts, including attempted murder. The indictment stems from a Jan. 23 vehicle theft in Bartlett in which law enforcement officers say he tried to ram their vehicles.

The grand jury indicted Tyrone Terrale Whitfield, 28, on all 10 of the original charges:

Four counts of criminal attempt-first degree murder (A felonies)

Four counts of aggravated assault (C felonies)

Theft of property valued at $10,000 to $60,000 (a C felony)

Intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle in a manner that creates a risk of death to innocent bystanders, law enforcement officials or others (a D felony)

He was arrested on July 27 and booked into the Shelby County Jail, where he still remained as of Monday without bond.

Bartlett and Memphis police, along with officers from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, were looking into a stolen vehicle report off Ferguson Road in Bartlett on Jan. 23. Whitfield was the driver. He reportedly tried to flee, ramming vehicles and almost hitting one person.

A deputy’s shot to Whitfield’s neck ended the escape attempt, and Whitfield received medical attention at a local hospital. Because of the shooting, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reviewed the incident.