Fruitful business

By Carolyn Bahm 3 mins ago
James Doyle pulls a mobile fruit stand behind his truck when he heads out to sell. He set up shop Sunday afternoon just outside Bartlett city limits on Summer Avenue with the fruit stand, a gazebo tent, a comfortable chair and a colorful array of watermelons, peaches, cantaloupe, tomatoes, purple hull peas, onions, hot tomato relish, chow chow and other produce. Photo by Carolyn Bahm.
