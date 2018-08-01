News Outdoors Bartlett bird of prey By Community contributor 3 hours ago Bartlett’s signage was a quick perch last week for this hawk, keeping a sharp lookout for his next meal. Thanks to reader Chuck Blow for the photo submission. Editor’s note: See a great photo opportunity in Bartlett, Arlington or Lakeland? Email your picture to carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Tags: bartlett, hawk Continue Reading Previous Bartlett student receives master’s degree in Seattle