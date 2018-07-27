ZTA alumnae chapter earns national honor

The Memphis Alumnae Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha recently was chosen for the Betty McGehee Schuessler Award. This honor is one of the highest national awards bestowed on an alumnae chapter in recognition of excellence in all areas of fraternity life, including giving support to a local collegiate chapter.

The award was presented to representatives of the chapter by the National Council of Zeta Tau Alpha at their 43rd International Convention on June 30 in Orlando, Fla.

The Memphis Alumnae Chapter includes 155 very active members, ranging in ages from 19 to 90.

In the past two years, members have raised $75,000 for breast cancer education and awareness, have hosted the annual Think Pink Luncheon and Fashion show (now in its 11th year) and have distributed more than 7,000 pink ribbons at events across the Mid-South.

Memphis Alumnae Chapter members have volunteered more than 600 service hours, benefitting various Memphis organizations that include Urban Bicycle Ministry, St. Augustine School, West Cancer Center’s Fight On, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Hope Lodge and many others.

Members also spend many hours in support of the Iota Xi chapter of ZTA at Christian Brothers University.

The Betty McGehee Schuessler Award is given every two years. The Memphis membership also received the award in 2016.