Prayer walkers to bless Bartlett schools Aug. 5 and 12

A local Knights of Columbus Council is organizing prayer walks around two Bartlett public schools on Aug. 5 and 12 to kick off the new school year.

The prayer walk at the entrance of Bartlett Elementary School will be at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5. The one at Bartlett High School’s entrance will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. Both are sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 14041 at the Church of the Nativity in Bartlett.

The organization invites the public to join Bartlett families at both events. There will be prayer prompts posted around the school perimeter to ensure prayer coverage of all aspects of the upcoming year.

Both prayer walks will include fellow Christians asking for God’s protection over the school children, their parents/guardians, teachers, administrators, support staff, bus drivers and cafeteria workers.