Martha J. Hooker Sanders, 79, of Bartlett, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 18, 2018, at Ave Maria Home.

Born on April 16, 1939, in Pine Bluff, Ark., she was the daughter of the late John Franklin and Retha Hooper Hooker. She was a graduate of Pine Bluff High School in 1957.

In 1964 she married Floyd R. Sanders, and they spent the next 48 years together until his passing in 2012.

Martha was a homemaker, caring for her two sons and watching over a few other children until her sons were older. She then took a job with Shelby County Schools, working at Bartlett High School in the cafeteria for 20 years. She was an active member of Ellendale United Methodist Church and The Gideons International Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd Sanders; three sisters, Julie Hooker Cook, Retha Ann Hooker Commer and Frances Hooker Anderson; and two brothers, John F. Hooker Jr. and Charles D. Hooker.

She is survived by two sons, Robert B. Sanders and William G. Sanders, both of Bartlett; five grandchildren, Taylor Nichoalds, Hannah Sanders, Marlee Sanders, Abigail Sanders and Riley Sanders; one brother, Benny F. Hooker of Birmingham; and one sister, Sally K. Baker of Grapevine, Ark.

The family received friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at Ellendale United Methodist Church, and the service followed at the church at approximately 11 a.m. Burial followed at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens at 3700 N. Germantown Parkway after the service.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International or Ellendale United Methodist Church, 7205 Centralia Road, Bartlett TN 38135.