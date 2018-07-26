Faith Leagues Sports Sticks and Stones team takes first place By Scott Steele 4 days ago Eight teams competed in Faith Baptist Church’s Buckhead Creek Spring Summer Coed Softball League, and it came down to the final game between the Sticks and Stones team (Straight Arrow Ministries in Bartlett, ABOVE) and Fisherville Baptist Church (BELOW) earlier this month. After some competitive play, Sticks and Stones took the first-place trophy, with Fisherville coming in second. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Tags: bartlett, Buckhead Creek, Faith Baptist, Faith Baptist Church, Fisherville Baptist, Fisherville Baptist Church, softball, Straight Arrow Ministries, Tennessee Continue Reading Previous TWRA to draw names for limited falcon trappingNext Prayer walkers to bless Bartlett schools Aug. 5 and 12