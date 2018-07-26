Sticks and Stones team takes first place

By Scott Steele 4 days ago
Eight teams competed in Faith Baptist Church’s Buckhead Creek Spring Summer Coed Softball League, and it came down to the final game between the Sticks and Stones team (Straight Arrow Ministries in Bartlett, ABOVE) and Fisherville Baptist Church (BELOW) earlier this month. After some competitive play, Sticks and Stones took the first-place trophy, with Fisherville coming in second.

