Horoscopes for July 29-Aug. 4, 2018

See your horoscope for the week of July 29-Aug. 4, 2018.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Aries, don’t hesitate to express the passion you are feeling for a loved one. If you do not share your feelings, others will not know what you are thinking and fail to respond.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): It’s time to trust your instincts, Taurus. When something does not seem on the up and up, you owe it to yourself to speak up. Keep in mind that others may not believe.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Your romantic life seems to be full of complicated patterns that could be perceived as obstacles, Gemini. Don’t let these things hinder your relationships. Start making changes.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Sitting back and not doing much this week will move you nowhere quickly, Cancer. You need to find motivation to be productive and get to the tasks at hand.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): Leo, if you can stay on course, things will move along quite well for you. There are plenty of distractions that may be in your way, but you must look beyond them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Get outdoors and enjoy a walk through the park or a hike, Virgo. It’s what you need after being cooped up for too long.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Libra, start planning a much-needed vacation right now. And don’t forget to look beyond your usual haunts, as there are many other options available as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Scorpio, you may have a great deal of energy, but you need a plan regarding where to direct it. This may be a good week to spend with friends or family.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Sagittarius, try not to get swept away by bad habits. Try something new and obtain a fresh perspective, whether the task is large or small.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): There is no need to go to extremes to get your point across, Capricorn. Listen to other people’s opinions, recognizing that their insight may prove valuable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Aquarius, there is nothing wrong with questioning the actions of others. This can be a great way to understand others’ points of view and fine tune your own.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): All it takes is a little spark and then your motivation will renew, Pisces. It won’t take very long to get back on track if you desire it.

Famous birthdays

July 29: Josh Radnor, actor (44)

July 30: Hope Solo, athlete (37)

July 31: Zac Brown, singer (40)

Aug. 1: Jason Momoa, actor (39)

Aug. 2: Charli XCX, singer (26)

Aug. 3: Karli Kloss, model (26)

Aug. 4: Meghan Markle, duchess (37)