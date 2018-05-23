Scorebook: Bartlett Little League

Bartlett Little League has released the latest available game scores. All games were played at Shadowlawn Park. Score is not kept for the 4-Year-Old Tee Ball division, so their games are not included in this list.

5-6 Tee Ball

May 7: Cardinals 15, Purple Braves 9May 8: Dragons 18, Chaos,

17; Blue Marlins 10, Memphis Blues 7May 9: Chaos 20, Panthers 19; Dragons 15, Purple

Braves 15; Lynx 18, Blue Marlins 16

May 10: Lynx 19, Panthers 16

May 12: Cardinals 15, Purple Braves 6; Chaos 13, Dragons 11; Memphis Blues 18, Blue Marlins 6; Lynx 20, Panthers 14

May 14: Lynx 16, Dragons 10

Baseball 11-12

May 7: Rebels 6, Gremlins 1; Bartlett Generals 8, Wolverines 2

May 10: Bartlett Generals 6, Crushers 4; Rebels 8, Wolverines 1; Gremlins 7, Sharks 0

May 12: Bartlett Generals 13, Sharks 1; Gremlins 7, Wolverines 5; Crushers 9, Rebels 8

May 14: Crushers 8, Rebels 2, Gremlins 10, Wolverines 6

Baseball 9-10

May 7: Red Sox 8, Redbirds 7; Wolfpack 8, Marlins 5

May 10: Redbirds 13, Marlins 12

May 12: Marlins 9, Wolfpack 8; Red Sox 8, Redbirds 7

May 14: Red Sox 7, Wolfpack 6; Redbirds 13, Marlins 6

Coach Pitch

May 7: Tigers 7, Drones 2

May 8: Raptors 4, Cardinals 3; Eagles 11, Braves 5

May 9: Drones 7, Braves 5; Eagles 8, Raptors 5

May 12: Cardinals 10, Drones 3; Tigers 10, Eagles 2; Raptors 6, Braves 5

May 14: Tigers 10, Eagles 2

Softball

May 4: Elmore Park Eagles 14, Rockin’ Robins 1

May 8: Elmore Park Eagles 8, Lady Tigers 2; Rockin’ Robins 9, Lynx 8

May 10: Lady Tigers 12, Lynx 6

May 12: Elmore Park Eagles 9, Rockin’ Robins 2; Lynx 9, Lady Tigers 2

Bartlett Little League

Bartlett Little League is the oldest chartered Little League in the Memphis area serving the community since 1989. This volunteer-run organization offers recreational baseball to children ages 4 to 16 and softball to girls ages 9 to 16. It serves the Bartlett, Arlington, North Memphis and Millington areas. For more information, visit the website at BartlettLittleLeague.com or go to facebook.com/BartlettTNLittleLeague.