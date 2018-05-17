MLGW offers filtered pitchers after water line inspections

Memphis Light Gas & Water has notified Bartlett-area residents that it has been conducting lead inspections in an effort to determine how many of its customers have lead service lines. MLGW notified customers after the inspections, and the utility company is now about to change the meters.

MLGW cautions customers that whenever a meter is changed out, it disturbs the environment surrounding it and could potentially have traces of lead sediments, according to Tamara Nolen, the company’s supervisor of corporate communications. As a precaution, MLGW is providing customers with filtered pitchers to use for three months after a new meter is installed. Customers who have concerns about their water should contact the water lab at (901) 320-3950.