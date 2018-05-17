Bartlett Police Reports for May 7-13, 2018

The Bartlett Police Department responded to the following incidents for the period of May 7-13, 2018.

Editor’s note: This report represents the most notable incidents provided by BPD and does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports. Incidents are listed in order of the dates they were reported.

May 7

Adina Drive (attempted theft)

A woman reported that someone tried to steal a TV from her back porch. She last noticed that it was fine around 2 a.m. that day and discovered later that morning that someone had removed the cover from the TV.

May 8

Society Road (fraud)

A man said he either lost his credit card or that another person stole it sometime before December 2017. Since then, he has seen 12 unauthorized charges applied to his account through March. They added up to more than $1,400.

Adina Cove (burglary)

A man said items went missing from his unattached shed/garage between noon May 6 and 6 p.m. May 8. One or more unknown suspects entered through an unlocked side door that is only accessible from the fenced-in back yard, which had a gate that was also unlocked. Items taken included about $6,050 worth of miscellaneous property.

May 9

Unspecified location (theft)

A man said someone stole the year sticker from his motorcycle license plate between May 6 and May 8. The motorcycle was parked in front of his home several times between these dates.

Charles Bryan Road (burglary)

Someone stole $1,000 from a woman between May 4 and May 9. She said she had $500 in a safe in her apartment at an assisted living community and another $500 in a small pack that was in the second drawer of her dresser.

U.S. 64 (theft from motor vehicle)

A man said someone broke into his locked vehicle and forcefully opened the locked glove compartment while he was parked at Lowe’s (8300 U.S. 64) between noon and 4:20 p.m. The thief took a handgun and $100 in cash.

May 10

Court Street (theft)

A mother reported that someone stole her son’s bicycle from the porch of their home sometime between noon and 1:30 p.m.

May 11

Wolf Lake Drive (theft)

Someone stole a registration sticker from one of the business vehicles at CentiMark Roofing (8400 Wolf Lake Drive, Suite 101). The responding officer saw that the top portion of the sticker was cut out, and the bottom portion that was still on the truck had the tag characters rubbed off.

Spotted Fawn (residential burglary)

A woman said someone kicked in the front door of her home, stole a 65-inch TV and rifled through several drawers. She said she left the home around 6:30 a.m. that day, and her brother left around 10 a.m. She returned around 1:30 p.m. and found evidence of the break-in.

Unspecified location (auto burglary)

A man reported that his handgun was missing from the glove compartment of his vehicle. He last saw it there on May 8 around 8 a.m. Since then, the vehicle had been driven to several locations.

During the investigation, the handgun was located at the Memphis Police Department’s property room.

May 12

Saint Phillip Drive (vandalism)

A woman said someone threw toilet paper in her trees and placed forks throughout her front yard. She said it happened between midnight and 7 a.m.

U.S. 64 (theft)

An employee at Sam’s Club (8480 U.S. 64) reported that someone took the tags from her vehicle while she was working. The theft happened between about 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Wetherburns Circle (vandalism)

A woman said she believes a group of juveniles ages 10-11 were kicking her gate. She reported that they have thrown objects at her vehicle and home before. The responding officer noticed light damage to the gate.

May 13

Appling Lakes Drive (motor vehicle theft)

A man reported that someone stole his vehicle from in front of his house while he was out of town for the past month.