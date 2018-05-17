Horoscopes for May 20-26, 2018

See your horoscope for next week.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Aries, swirling emotions may be affecting your peace of mind. This may cause you to obsess and lose control if you let it. Try to stay calm and regain your perspective.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Don’t be envious of other people’s relationships and possessions, Taurus. You never know what is going on behind others’ closed doors. Appreciate what you have.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Interactions with others may be causing you to remain guarded, Gemini. Open yourself up a bit if you want to foster new friendships and relationships.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Cancer, if you are fearing rejection, give yourself a much-needed pep talk and then hang out with good friends. Friends can help you regain your confidence.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): Try not to react without thinking things through, Leo. Knee-jerk reactions are a surefire way to land yourself in trouble. Take a moment to think before offering a response.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Virgo, openly expressing your thoughts and feelings can help you form close bonds with others. Share what is on your mind. True friends will commend you for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Libra, dedicate yourself to work for a few days so that you can feel reliable and needed. Otherwise, you may flounder around for a little while seeking purpose.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Scorpio, consider volunteering your time to causes that are important to you, either in your local community or on a grander scale. This will provide a deep sense of satisfaction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): You may feel like taking a few risks or stepping outside of your comfort zone, Sagittarius. Following your instincts can lead you to try things with confidence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Socialize with people you care about Capricorn. The pleasure of their company may prove rejuvenating. Choose any type of occasion, whether intimate or grand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Aquarius, it may seem like lately you’re feeling extreme highs or lows. Soon things will settle down to a more even keel. Enjoy some escapism for now.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): A laundry list of responsibilities may be coming your way, Pisces. Stay motivated and you can muscle through anything.

