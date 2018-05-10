Sponsorships available for Bartlett Movies in the Park

The greater Bartlett community has enjoyed a series of free family-friendly summer or early fall movies for the past five years, courtesy of the Bartlett Station Commission and generous sponsors. The event is at Bartlett’s W.J. Freeman Park.

This year, the commission still has some sponsorship spots open, and they range from $250 to $2,000. All sponsors are represented in all event advertising (print and social media) and are featured in a pre-movie slide show before the movie airs.

Higher-level sponsors get more logo space on advertising, more frequent announcements and slides before the movie runs, and an opportunity to speak for three minutes to the crowd gathered for the movie. Donations to the City of Bartlett are tax-deductible.

For details, contact Commissioner Glen Mullins at (901) 484-9607 or glenmullins@hotmail.com.

Tentative movie dates for this year are Aug. 24, Sept. 7, Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.