Scorebook: Bartlett Little League

Bartlett Little League has released the latest available game scores. All games were played at Shadowlawn Park. Score is not kept for the 4-Year-Old Tee Ball division, so their games are not included in this list.

5-6 Tee Ball

April 30: Purple Braves 15, Panthers 14

May 1: Dragons 15, Memphis Blues 10; Cardinals 20, Blue Marlins 6

May 2: Cardinals 15, Panthers 9

May 3: Chaos 15, Lynx 14

May 4: Lynx 20, Memphis Blues 8; Blue Marlins 15, Dragons 12

Baseball 11-12

April 30: Sharks 5, Wolverines 3; Gremlins 2, Crushers 1

May 2: Crushers 7, Wolverines 0; Bartlett Generals 4, Gremlins 3; Rebels 8, Sharks 3

May 3: Bartlett Generals 9, Rebels 3; Crushers 11, Sharks 0

Baseball 9-10

April 30: Redbirds 10, Marlins 9; Red Sox 9, Wolfpack 4

May 3: Redbirds 10, Wolfpack 5; Red Sox 10, Marlins 7

Coach Pitch

April 30: Cardinals 4, Braves 2

May 1: Tigers 6, Raptors 2; Drones 11, Eagles 5

May 3: Tigers 11, Cardinals 1

Softball

May 1: Elmore Park Eagles 5, Lynx 4; Lady Tigers 11, Rockin’ Robins 10

May 2: Elmore Park Eagles 15, Lady Tigers 2; Lynx 9, Rockin’ Robins 8

Bartlett Little League

Bartlett Little League is the oldest chartered Little League in the Memphis area serving the community since 1989. This volunteer-run organization offers recreational baseball to children ages 4 to 16 and softball to girls ages 9 to 16. It serves the Bartlett, Arlington, North Memphis and Millington areas. For more information, visit the website at BartlettLittleLeague.com or go to facebook.com/BartlettTNLittleLeague.