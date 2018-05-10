Horoscopes

See your horoscope for the week of May 13-19.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Aries, soon you will be able to clarify your thinking and articulate your needs to others. Until then, you need to wait for an opportunity to share your point of view.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Taurus, if you have been struggling with a challenging situation, you’ll get some much-needed support this week. Use the break to treat yourself to something special.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Some epic action may be on tap for you this week, Gemini. You may have to slow things down if everything is moving too quickly. A lively group of people will join you.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Cancer, a surge of energy may have you working overtime to complete a task. Just come up for a breather once in a while. Such respites can prove rejuvenating.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): Distant lands may be calling you, Leo. So be sure your passport is in order and set up those discount fare alerts to your email. It’s time to get away for some R&R.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Virgo, be careful what you wish for, as you may just get everything you desire. It’s uncertain how things may turn out, so be ready to make changes as needed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Is love in the air, Libra? If you are feeling more amorous than usual, you may be ready for a new relationship or ready to add some spice to your current one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Health, wisdom and wealth could be in your sights, Scorpio. Why not throw in being well-liked as well? This is your time to soar. Enjoy the ride while it lasts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Devote more time to self-care right now, Sagittarius. You may need some time to yourself to recharge. When you are done, you can once again be a person of action.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Capricorn, you may be feeling a little wild this week or ready to just hang around in your pajamas and relax. Either way works as long as you’re happy doing it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Your powers of persuasion are dialed up, Aquarius. You can convince others of just about anything you want them to do right now. Use this skill wisely.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Pisces, a love of fine things could find you in financial peril if you are not careful with spending. Set limits on how much you treat yourself.

