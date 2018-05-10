BCHS supports the Memphis Joy Prom

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Joy Prom began in 2013 as a way to show Christ’s love to those with special needs. Fifteen freshman and sophomore Saints from Briarcrest Christian High School attended the event and acted as hosts to the participants. Each member of the team spent the entire evening with their new friend.

The event included dancing, pictures and a limo ride. Though the student-athletes were upset to see their new friends leave at the end of the evening, the smiles, laughs and memories will last a lifetime.

Coach Schroeder spoke about the joy of serving at this event: “At Briarcrest, we have the opportunity to not only compete at a high level on the lacrosse field, but we also have the opportunity to partner with organizations like the Joy Prom to show Christ’s love to all people. These players understand the importance to being a selfless servant leader and I’m so proud of them for their time, love, and kindness. I’m thankful to have the opportunity to coach young men who strive to lead and serve both on and off the lacrosse field. We can’t wait to participate again next year.”