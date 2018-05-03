Workman-Slover engagement

Along with their families, Amy Lynn Workman and James Joseph Slover III, both of Philadelphia, Penn., announce their engagement and approaching marriage.

Amy is the daughter of Doug and Patti (Puchalsky) Workman of Dallas, Penn., and formerly of Bartlett. She is the granddaughter of the late William and Irene (Sandroski) Puchalsky of Swoyersville, Penn., and the late Charles and Betty (Painter) Workman of Glen Burnie, Md.

Amy is a 2007 graduate of Bolton High School and a 2012 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting, a master’s degree in accounting and minors in international business and information systems management. She also studied abroad for a semester in Italy at Temple University Rome. Amy was previously employed at the accounting firm Ernst & Young as a wealth and asset management assurance senior and at Comcast as a senior consultant on the Assurance and Advisory Team. She recently accepted a new positon at Morgan Stanley in Conshohocken, Penn., as director of investment management operations.

Jim is the son of Maureen (Kelly) and James Slover Jr. of Southampton, Penn. He is the grandson of James and Bridget “Betty” (Hanlon) Slover of Langhorne, Penn., and the late James and Hannah Patricia (Duffy) Kelly of Warminster, Penn.

Jim is a 2004 graduate of LaSalle College High School in Wyndmoor, Penn., and a 2008 graduate of Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Penn., where he earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a major in finance and a minor in economics. In 2009, Jim was awarded a master of science degree in accountancy from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Jim was also previously employed at Ernst & Young, where the couple met, as a wealth and asset management assurance manager. He is currently employed as the senior manager of accounting and financial reporting for Berwind Corporation in Philadelphia, Penn.

Jim proposed to Amy on a rooftop deck overlooking the city of Philadelphia. They will be married on Friday, June 8, 2018 in historic Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Philadelphia, Penn.