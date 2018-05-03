Bartlett Police Reports for April 23-29, 2018

The Bartlett Police Department responded to the following incidents for the period of April 23-29, 2018.

Editor’s note: This report represents the most notable incidents provided by BPD and does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports. Incidents are listed in order of the dates they were reported.

April 23

Memphis Arlington Road (theft of a trailer

A lot owner said someone stole his 16-foot dual-axle trailer between April 19 and the morning of April 23. He said he owns the lot where seven different construction companies rent space from him to store their equipment, and he was storing his own trailer there at the back of the lot.

April 24

Needle Ridge Drive (theft)

A woman said someone stole several items worth an estimated $2,450 from her home while she was gone that day. She suspects that someone she knows may be responsible for the theft.

April 25

Germantown Road (burglary)

A complainant at Laura’s Kitchen (2965 N. Germantown Road, Suite 115) found the back door halfway open when he arrived at work. At the front of the building, he noticed that the cash register and computer were lying on the floor, the cash register was open and all of the money was missing.

The responding officers saw papers scattered on the floor near the register, but the register was on the counter. The complainant said workers were inside the building April 23-24 to install walls and a walk-in cooler for his co-tenant. There were no signs of forced entry into the building.

Stage Road (theft from motor vehicle)

A man reported that two gift cards were missing from his vehicle after he had it washed at Simoniz Car Wash (6800 Stage Road). The cards were originally left under his phone in front of the center console.

The business manager said he received a report of the missing items, checked all employees and said he didn’t find the cards on any of them. The employees told the officer they didn’t take anything from the vehicle.

Fairway View Circle East (theft)

A woman said someone stole her two-year-old son’s Samsung Galaxy Tab3 in a red case on April 13 when her sister and her sister’s boyfriend were at her home. She has an email set up on the tablet that let her track it to an area in Memphis.

April 26

Third Road (unspecified charges)

Officers joined an MLGW investigator in an investigation just before 9 a.m. The investigator said the suspect owns the property and had removed the meter from the side of the house. The investigator showed officers the meter box, which contained two saw blades that connected the circuit, allowing the property to use unmetered power.

Kate Bond Boulevard (auto burglary)

A man said someone burglarized his vehicle while it was parked in the southwest corner of Lot D. at Saint Francis Hospital Bartlett (2986 Kate Bond Blvd.) between about 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

When he returned, he found the center console and glove compartment open. He also saw indentations under the driver’s door handle as if someone had pried the handle up to gain access. Items taken included two handgun magazines and some tools.

April 27

North Germantown Road (suspicious person)

An officer was dispatched to Wolfchase Nissan (2956 N. Germantown Road) and spoke to security about a suspicious male walking in and out of the woods behind the business. The suspect wore khaki shorts, a white T-shirt and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Officers approached the woods from the rear of Lowe’s, searched the woods behind the businesses and found two people in a green camping tent. They said they live in the tent and are homeless.

One suspect had a warrant on him and was arrested and taken to 201 Poplar.

April 28

Germantown Road (vehicle theft)

A male customer asked a salesman at Wolfchase Auto First (3020 Germantown Road) if he could see how a 2015 Honda Accord sounded. The salesman gave him the keys, and the man started the car and drove off. He was last seen headed south on Germantown Road.

U.S. 64 (theft from building)

A woman reported placing her cellphone on a shelf in the home goods section of Walmart (8400 U.S. 64) while she was looking at vacuum cleaners. She returned about 35 minutes later, but the phone was gone. Customer service told her the phone was not turned in.

April 29

Craven Road (burglary in progress)

A complainant reported that a vehicle and trailer were stuck in the mud in a Craven Road driveway. The trailer was loaded with building materials from that location. The complainant wasn’t sure if anyone was still in the residence.

The responding officers found a silver Pontiac G6 and a trailer loaded with building materials in the driveway. Officers cleared the home but didn’t make contact with a suspect. An inventory of the home revealed that someone had removed about $25,000 worth of building materials (kitchen cabinets and doors, mirrors, window trim and windows) and placed on the trailer with the intent to steal them. The vehicle and trailer were both towed.