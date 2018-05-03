Bartlett High honors young artists with April 11 exhibit
Bartlett High School has announced the winners from the art show held in the school lobby on April 11.
Best of Show honors went to 10th-grader Krystia Luss. Other winners were:
- First place: Katarina Brickeen, 12th grade
- Second place: Mordi Clanton, 12th grade
- Third place: Reagan Haney, 10th grade
- Best Drawing/Painting: Lizzie DeLaney, 12th grade
- Best Sculpture: Chandler McGaugh, 12th grade
- Best Photo: Emily Haptonstall, 9th grade
Recent Comments