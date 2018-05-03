Arlington man charged in case of explicit teen photos

An Arlington man was arrested on April 25 after a family member reported finding disturbing and intrusive pictures of a female teen relative on his computer.

The Bartlett Express is not releasing the suspect’s name to protect the victim’s privacy.

The pictures reportedly looked as if they had been shot by hidden cameras placed in the victim’s bedroom and showed private areas of her body.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office took the suspect, 53, into custody and charged him with eight counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell said the case has now been turned over to the Memphis office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A spokesman for the FBI declined to comment on whether federal charges are pending in the case but said the suspect currently might be held on local or state charges.

