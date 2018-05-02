Tractor-trailer crash causes 6-vehicle pileup, kills 2

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – Two people died in a six-vehicle accident Saturday on I-40 and Canada Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

All vehicles were headed eastbound on I-40 in the left lane when the Freightliner M2 tractor trailer driven by Joshua G. Richardson of Jackson, Tenn., hit another vehicle from the rear, causing a chain reaction of crashes. Richardson, 39, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash killed a passenger in the third vehicle’s right front seat, Sylvie Corriveau, 45, of Drummondville, Quebec. The driver for that vehicle was Denis Grenier, 57, also of Drummondville, who wore a seatbelt but was injured. They were in a 2018 Kia Soul SUV.

The other person killed was in the fourth vehicle, Logan D. Insko, 28, of Mount Olivet, Ky. He was wearing a seatbelt. Insko was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV.

The driver in the second vehicle, a 2016 Chevy Cruze, was Ryan N. Tempel, 43, of Cordova. Tempel was wearing a seatbelt and was injured. His passenger, Emery D. Tempel, 10, was wearing a seatbelt but not a child restraint device in the right front seat. He was injured in the crash.

The driver of the fifth vehicle, Volkan Gedik, 33, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. He drove a 2016 Ram 350 pickup.

The driver of the sixth vehicle, Clarence L. Williams, 69, of Houston, Texas, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. He drove a 2014 Ram 350 pickup.

The accident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Eastbound traffic was temporarily affected because of necessary road closures.

CAROLYN BAHM is the editor of The Bartlett Express. Contact her at (901) 433-9138 or via email to carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.