Scorebook: Bartlett Little League

Bartlett Little League has released the latest available game scores. All games were played at Shadowlawn Park. Scores were not listed for the 4-Year-Old Tee Ball division, so their games are not included in this list.

Send your Bartlett, Arlington, Lakeland and Bolton sports photos, scores, stories and game calendars to carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com. Deadline is noon Monday the week of publication.

5-6 Tee Ball

April 28: Purple Braves 20, Lynx 20; Chaos 15, Blue Marlins 3; Cardinals 20, Dragons 10; Memphis Blues 10, Panthers 9

April 21: Chaos 20, Memphis Blues 15; Cardinals 25, Lynx 24; Purple Braves 16, Blue Marlins 15; Panthers 14, Dragons 9

April 20: Blue Marlins 15, Memphis Blues 15

April 19: Purple Braves 13, Memphis Blues 12

April 17: Cardinals 15, Chaos 7; Panthers 14, Blue Marlins 13

April 16: Lynx 15, Dragons 13

April 12: Lynx 20, Blue Marlins 9

April 10: Chaos 16, Panthers 15; Cardinals 15, Memphis Blues 2

April 9: Purple Braves 15, Dragons 9

Baseball 11-12

April 19: Rebels 10, Wolverines 8; Bartlett Generals 11, Sharks 1

April 16: Bartlett Generals 6, Crushers 1; Gremlins 8, Sharks 7

April 12: Bartlett Generals 12, Wolverines 0; Crushers 14, Sharks 2; Gremlins 8, Rebels 4

April 9: Gremlins 4, Crushers 3; Wolverines 8, Sharks 2; Bartlett Generals 8, Rebels 3

Baseball 9-10

April 19: Redbirds 9, Wolfpack 8; Red Sox 9, Marlins 4

April 16: Red Sox 10, Wolfpack 3; Redbirds 11, Marlins 5

April 12: Wolfpack 10, Marlins 0

April 9: Red Sox 11, Redbirds 2

Coach Pitch

April 28: Eagles 12, Cardinals 0; Drones 7, Raptors 5; Tigers 10, Braves 4

April 21: Braves 9, Eagles 4; Cardinals 7, Raptors 4

April 20: Cardinals 10, Braves 1

April 19: Tigers 10, Drones 2

April 17: Raptors 5, Eagles 4; Tigers 14, Cardinals 0

April 16: Drones 3, Braves 2

April 10: Cardinals 7, Eagles 2; Drones 5, Raptors 2

April 9: Tigers 6, Braves 4

Softball

April 20: Elmore Park Eagles 7, Lynx 4; Lady Tigers 7, Rockin’ Robins 2

April 17: Elmore Park Eagles 10, Lady Tigers 0; Lynx 9, Rockin’ Robins 0

April 13: Elmore Park Eagles 9, Rockin’ Robins 9; Lady Tigers 9, Lynx 2

April 10: Lady Tigers 6, Rockin’ Robins 4; Elmore Park Eagles 3, Lynx 2

Bartlett Little League

Bartlett Little League is the oldest chartered Little League in the Memphis area serving the community since 1989. This volunteer-run organization offers recreational baseball to children ages 4 to 16 and softball to girls ages 9 to 16. It serves the Bartlett, Arlington, North Memphis and Millington areas. For more information, visit the website at BartlettLittleLeague.com or go to facebook.com/BartlettTNLittleLeague.