Children: Would you like to win a present you can give your Mom just in time for Mother’s Day? Join our Mother’s Day Coloring Contest for your chance to win!

Please color the picture above with crayons, markers or colored pencils; no paint, glitter, stickers, etc. Our judges will choose one winner for each of our two age groups: 4-7 years and 8-12 years. (It's fine if you want to enlarge the image on a copier.)

A winner in each age group will receive a hanging plant, courtesy of Bartlett Nursery.

Good luck, and remember to be creative but follow the rules!

Rules: Only one entry per child. Only one winner will be drawn from each age category of finalists. We are not responsible for lost mail. Entries will not be returned. All entries must be at our office by 5 p.m. May 4. Include the child’s full name and age with the entry; only the first name and last initial will be published.

Make it easy for us to notify the winners: If a stack of entries is submitted as a classroom project, include the name of the school and the teacher with the entries. If an entry is submitted by an individual, include contact information.

Winners will be announced in the May 10 edition of The Bartlett Express.

Deliver entries to:

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5

Bartlett, TN 38134

Or mail to:

Mother’s Day Coloring Contest

P.O. Box 34967

Bartlett, TN 38184-0967

Or email to carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com