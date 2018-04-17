Galilee grave markers MUST be claimed by May 17

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) has received approval from the Chancery Court overseeing the receivership of Galilee Memorial Gardens cemetery (the “Cemetery”) in Bartlett to notify certain persons who may have items on the Cemetery property, specifically granite markers with the names of persons etched on them, and of the procedure to make a claim for such items.

See the full list of markers that may be claimed through this process:>

To make a claim for a stone marker that is listed, you must contact Robert E. Moore Jr. with Special Deputy Receiver Receivership Management Inc., at (615) 370-0051 or by email at rmoore@receivermgmt.com. To make a claim, you must secure a claim form by contacting Moore’s office, complete it and mail it back to him with all supporting information, such as a death certificate, purchase receipts, statement of relationship, and the place of burial of the person marked on the stone.

If the Special Deputy Receiver receives a single claim to a stone after 30 calendar days have elapsed from the issuance of the initial press release and he believes that the claim is well-founded based on the totality of the information provided, the Special Deputy Receiver is authorized to allow such claimant to take possession of the stone. If two or more claims to a single stone are made within 30 calendar days from the issuance of the initial press release, the Special Deputy Receiver shall attempt to resolve the dispute informally.

If no agreement can be made regarding the disposition of the stone within 14 calendar days of the expiration of the initial 30-day period, then the Special Deputy Receiver shall bring the matter before the Court. Failure to make a claim on or before May 17, 2018, may result in a stone being issued to another claimant or not being available to be issued to you. Please be aware that this claims process is solely regarding the items found on the lists provided above.

Background on the cemetery

Galilee Memorial Gardens is currently in receivership with the Department of Commerce and Insurance through the Chancery Court of Davidson County. Through this process, the Department has overseen substantial beautification efforts at the Cemetery, including leveling large parts of the Cemetery and straightening numerous markers. The Department offers its sympathy to those who have been affected by the past actions at the Cemetery and continues to work to ensure that the Cemetery is left for those in the future in the best condition possible.

About the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance: TDCI protects the interests of consumers while providing fair, efficient oversight and a level field of competition for a broad array of industries and professionals doing business in Tennessee. Divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Consumer Affairs, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Regulatory Boards, Tennessee Emergency Communications Board, Tennessee Corrections Institute, and TennCare Oversight.