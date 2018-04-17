Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Bartlett man indicted for murder in fentanyl overdose death

[Editor’s note: This press release arrived after the press deadline for the April 19 issue of the paper.]

A 27-year-old Bartlett man has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder for allegedly selling heroin laced with fentanyl that resulted in the death of an acquaintance last year, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Tuesday.

Defendant Blake Nabors also was indicted on charges of sale of a controlled substance (fentanyl), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to sell, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver.

The victim was Samuel Baudean, 25, also of Bartlett.

Police were called to St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett in the early morning hours of March 23 last year where an unresponsive Baudean had been brought in by friends. Hospital personnel were unable to revive him. An investigation led to Nabors.

An autopsy showed the cause of death to be acute fentanyl intoxication. Fentanyl is a highly potent opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine and many times stronger than heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The case is being handled by the Heroin Task Force of the offices of the DA and the U.S. Attorney. The Task Force now has at least 10 pending homicide cases involving opioid overdose deaths.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Archives

Calendar

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com