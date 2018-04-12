Bolton High expels armed student

Officers caught a Bolton High School student with a stolen handgun Monday. Shemar Jones, 18, has since been expelled from school and jailed.

A complaint alerted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon that four students were sitting in a Ford Explorer, parked at a convenience store across the street from the school. The complainant said there was a handgun in the backseat, according to Earle Farrell, SCSO public information officer.

When the Explorer pulled into the school parking lot, the school resource officer (SRO) approached and asked to search the vehicle.

The officer found Jones’ backpack, which contained an unloaded handgun later determined to be stolen.

Jones has been charged with a felony for carrying a weapon on school property, as well as two misdemeanors: possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a handgun (no concealed carry permit).

The other suspects were released to the custody of their families.

[Editor's note: We apologize for a few belated postings online; some website maintenance issues caused delays.]