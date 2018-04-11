Volunteer musicians captivate Bartlett

One of Bartlett’s distinctive features is its all-volunteer Bartlett Community Concert Band, pictured here at its family-friendly April 7 concert within the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center. Photo by Scott Steele.
Above, Dr. Rhendle Millen directed the BCCB for the evening’s performance. At right, The BCCB’s next performance will be May 4 at White Station Middle School, 5465 Mason Rd, Memphis. The music will begin at 7 p.m. For more information about the band and its upcoming performances, visit bartlettcommunityband.org. Photo by Scott Steele.
