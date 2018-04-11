Horoscopes for April 15-21, 2018

See your horoscope for the week of April 15-21, 2018.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Aries, you may have to admit that the master plan you have set up has a few flaws. You don’t have to abandon it, just modify. These modifications may be relatively simple.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Pisces, you may think that you have missed an important opportunity, but don’t get too worried just yet. With a few new strategies, you can regain your momentum.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Gemini, you may be easily swayed this week by someone who is smooth-talking. Figure out if this person can be believed or not, but give them a chance.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): You may find yourself in a position where you can take on a leadership role, Cancer. Do not hesitate to jump on board because this can be just what’s needed for your career.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): Responsibilities will soon be easier to handle, Leo. Not because the tasks are less difficult, but because you have more people on your side helping you out.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Planning a vacation can be almost as fun as traveling, Virgo. When someone asks for your help drawing up a travel itinerary, put all of your effort into the task.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Some sort of breakthrough in your life is soon to become a reality, Libra. It may be a financial windfall or a new job opportunity. Keep your eyes open to any and all possibilities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): You can achieve great things this week, Scorpio. Ultimately, your accomplishments depend on how much you can focus on the tasks at hand. The ball is in your court.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Sagittarius, you are on the move this week, but it is best to have a plan and not leave things to chance. Look ahead to all the possible scenarios that have the potential to trip you up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Capricorn, it is easy to get carried away with an idea. Just do not mistake obsession for focus. You need to pace yourself if you are going to be effective.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): You may need to postpone something you had hoped to finish this week, Aquarius. As long as it does not get pushed too far onto the back burner you should be fine.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Pisces, a setback of some kind may occur this week. Don’t get too worried just yet. Adversity can be a learning experience.

Famous Birthdays