Bartlett Police Reports for April 2-8, 2018

The Bartlett Police Department responded to the following incidents for the period of April 2-8, 2018, including a child’s accidental drowning on April 3.

Editor’s note: This report represents the most notable incidents provided by BPD and does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports. Incidents are listed in order of the dates they were reported.

April 2

East Heatherhill Drive (motor vehicle theft)

A man reported that his roommate didn’t return with his vehicle and isn’t returning calls after borrowing it the morning of March 31 to buy pancake ingredients. The roommate stays with the victim rent-free in return for helping him with daily life tasks because of a disability.

Bartlett Corporate Drive (stolen vehicle registration stickers)

A complainant reported that a registration sticker for a 2011 Ford van was stolen from the business Lincare sometime in December 2017. In February, two other stickers were delivered but appear to have been stolen as well.

Elmore Road (fraud)

A woman reported hearing from her accountant, who said an unknown person fraudulently used her Social Security Number to obtain her income tax return.

Germantown Road (auto burglary)

A woman who attended a fitness class at I Love Kick Boxing (2965 N. Germantown Road, Suite 113) left her purse on the front right floorboard around 7:25 p.m. After class, she found her vehicle’s window broken and the purse was missing.

April 3

Ballard Drive (auto burglary)

Someone stole five CDs from a woman’s vehicle while it was parked overnight in front of her home.

Harmon Cove (fraud)

A man who hasn’t used his Kohl’s credit card in a while reported getting an email confirmation that the card was used to buy an espresso coffee maker for $545. He received the email on April 3 but said the purchase was made on March 31 and sent to his previous address.

Davies Plantation Park (drowning)

An officer responded to a 1:13 p.m. report of a male juvenile possible drowning at the lake at Davies Plantation Park. The initial report said the child tried to swim across the lake but failed to reach the opposite shore.

City personnel searched the lake and found the child underwater, and he was taken to Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett for emergency care. The child passed away around 6 p.m. that evening. Further details are not being released.

April 4

North Star Drive (auto burglary)

A man who parked his pickup on the street overnight said someone stole a $400 JBL speaker and prescription medicine from it. The vehicle had no signs of forced entry, but he said he believes the truck was locked.

Burton Church Cove (residential burglary)

A man found his front door ajar when he returned from work, and it appeared to have been pried or kicked open. Officers saw an empty TV stand in the living room. The man said the stand was for his missing flat-screen TV.

U.S. 64 (theft from motor vehicle)

A man said he was in Lowe’s (8300 U.S. 64) for about 45 minutes and when he got back to his vehicle he found that someone had punched out the front driver’s side door lock. Nothing appeared to be taken from his vehicle.

April 5

Stonehill Drive (theft)

A woman reported her suspicion that someone with access to her home has stolen at least seven pieces of her jewelry between March 2017 and April 4.

Hillman Way (auto burglary)

Someone burglarized a woman’s unlocked vehicle overnight while it was parked in her home’s driveway, she reported. The only thing missing was her green/floral wallet from the driver’s seat.

Spotted Fawn Drive (vandalism)

A man reported that someone damaged his mailbox between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. The responding found saw a footprint on the mailbox’s side where it appeared to have been kicked.

April 6

Wolf Lake Drive (fraud)

A woman reported getting notification that changes had been made to the business account she uses for the Woodwork Shop, but she hadn’t authorized any changes. She investigated and learned that someone had accessed her account and successfully rerouted money over a period of three days (April 4-6) into another account.

Kirby Whitten Road (theft from building)

A Kroger employee said an unknown male stole her phone from her register.

April 7

Abington Woods Avenue (vandalism)

A man who went outside to help AT&T with a cable in his backyard reported seeing deep scratches throughout the exterior of his car, and his passenger-side mirror was broken off. The last time he saw it with no damages was at 8 a.m. April 5 when he left for work.

April 8

Kirby Whitten (burglary of an auto)

A man said he went into New Hope Baptist Church around 10:30 a.m., leaving his vehicle locked in the east parking lot. When he returned just before noon, the driver’s side rear passenger window was smashed and a brown leather purse was gone.

Kirby Whitten Parkway (burglary of an auto)

A man reported that someone broke the driver’s window of his vehicle and stole his wife’s purse while they were at River City Church (3871 Kirby Whitten Parkway).

Stage Road (vandalism)

A man dining at Grand Pacific (6196 Stage Road) said someone scratched his vehicle’s paint during the 45 minutes he was inside. There was a deep W-shaped scratch in the passenger’s door and a long scratch from front to rear of the back passenger’s door.