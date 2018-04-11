Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Arlington post office to host Passport Fair

PrintFor customers planning international trips, three post offices in Tennessee and one in northern Georgia are hosting Passport Fairs on Saturday, April 14.

Fairs serve customers on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments are needed. (There is a limited capacity for acceptance.)

Locations include the Arlington post office, 5885 Airline Road, Arlington, TN; hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Other passport fairs will be in Camden and Jackson, both in Tennessee, and in Trenton, Ga.

Customers have the option of applying for a passport book (good for all international travel) or the passport card (good only for land and sea travel between the U.S. and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda).

Fees for adults (ages 16 and older) are $30 for a passport card, $110 for a passport book and $140 for both. Fees for minors are $15, $80 and $95 respectively. The fees must be paid with a personal check or money order.

There is a $35 processing/acceptance fee and a $15 fee for photos, which can be paid for by cash, personal check, debit and credit cards or money order. Passport Fair offices offer passport photo services.

Travelers are encouraged to apply for a passport several months before they are scheduled to travel overseas. The average time for passport applications and renewals is six weeks. However, for an additional fee, the State Department will expedite the application and process it within three weeks.

To apply for a passport, travelers need to complete Passport Application Form DS-11 (unsigned) and provide one of the following: a U.S. birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics (not a certificate of birth) or naturalization papers.

Applicants must also show either a valid driver’s license, a previous or current U.S. passport book or card, Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship, military I.D. or a federal, state or municipal government employee I.D. card.

Applicants 15 and under must be present with both parents unless consent is given; ages 16 and 17 require only one parent to be present.

The Postal Service suggests travelers check the expiration date on their U.S. passport. Many countries require a passport have as much as six months’ validity remaining for entry.

For more information, visit travel.state.gov.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Archives

Calendar

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com