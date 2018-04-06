Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Youth activists protest inaction on gun control

Some of the youth organizers who planned last weekend’s Memphis March for Our Lives met with Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson on March 21 to discuss a planned school walkout on April 20. (On that date, the National Student Walkout will be a nationwide protest of lax gun control laws and frequent mass shootings.) Hopson said he supports the walkout and ensures that no students or faculty will be punished for participating. It will count as a field trip for students. PICTURED, from left, are Tyler Brown of Bartlett High School; Savanah Thompson, Becca Folkes-Lallo, Brentley Sandlin and Khya Cooper, all of Whitehaven High School; LaDiva Coleman of Freedom Preparatory Academy; Mallori King of Ridgeway High School; Hali Smith of Central High School and Aissata Bah of Whitehaven High School. Courtesy photo.

