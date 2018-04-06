Product recalls & alerts for March 14-April 2, 2018
The following medicines, foods, vehicles and other consumer products have been the subject of recent product recalls and alerts. Click the links for more information.
- A federal court permanently enjoined a Walton, N.Y., creamery and its owner from manufacturing and distributing adulterated food, the Department of Justice announced. In a complaint filed March 19 at the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the United States alleged that Vulto Creamery LLC and its owner, Johannes H. Vulto, violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by manufacturing and distributing ready-to-eat cheeses contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes (L. mono). Date announced: April 2, 2018
- PFP Enterprises LLC, also doing business as Texas Meat Packers, a Fort Worth, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. Date issued: March 31, 2018
- NutriZone LLC of Houston, Texas, is recalling 4 different dietary supplements because it has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. Date issued: March 30, 2018
- MarcasUSA LLC and Industria Farmacéutica Andromaco S.A. de C.V. voluntarily recalled four lots of Pasta De Lassar Andromaco Skin Protectant with 25 percent zinc oxide to the retail level. FDA analysis of this product confirmed that Pasta De Lassar Andromaco is contaminated with high levels of yeast, mold, and bacteria. The specific lot associated to the positive findings was never sold in the US. However, due to the amount and type of contamination, the remaining four lots in the US market are being recalled out of an abundance of caution. Date issued: March 29, 2018
- Target Corporation, located in Minneapolis, Minn. is recalling an undetermined amount of frozen ready-to-eat and not-ready-to-eat meat and poultry products due to temperature abuse during transport, which may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. Date issued: March 29, 2018
- A federal court enjoined Riddhi USA Inc., of Ronkonoma, N.Y., and its owner, Mohd M. Alam, from distributing adulterated and misbranded dietary supplements pending required remedial action, the Department of Justice announced. The injunction ordered by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York requires Riddhi and Alam to destroy, within 15 days, all dietary supplements that are in their possession, custody, or control. The injunction also orders Riddhi and Alam to implement various consumer safety measures before resuming the manufacturing or distributing of dietary supplements. Date issued: March 29, 2018
- Healthy Nut Factory of Bayside, N.Y., is recalling 7 oz. Pouches of Organic Coconut Smiles because it has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. Date issued: March 29, 2018
- Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing is recalling certain 2018 Toyota Camry vehicles equipped with a 2.5L, four-cylinder engine. The pistons on these vehicles may be larger than specified, possibly causing the engine to stall. Date issued: March 28, 2018
- Tony Downs Food Company Inc., a Madelia, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 96,384 pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. Date issued: March 28, 2018
- First Source of Tonawanda, N.Y., is voluntarily recalling 9 oz. packages of Wegmans Yogurt Raisins, because the product may contain undeclared peanuts. Date issued: March 27, 2018
- Polaris Industries Inc. is recalling all 2015-2018 Polaris Slingshot motorcycles. The driver-seat and passenger-seat seat belt and seat back anchoring bracket may have been improperly welded. Additionally, differences in the seat assembly may prevent proper latching of the seat slider, allowing the driver’s seat to move unexpectedly. Date issued: March 26, 2018
- Darwin’s Natural Pet Products of Tukwila, Wash., a manufacturer of fresh raw meals for dogs, today announced it is voluntarily recalling a total of four lots of products after testing showed that some of the Chicken and Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs may contain salmonella, and the Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs sample may contain salmonella and E. coli O128. Date issued: March 26, 2018
- eBars LLC of Franklin, Tenn. is issuing a voluntary recall on its line of products that may contain undeclared peanut and/or almond allergens. The “Use By” dates showing between June 21, 2017 through July 18, 2018 including: MAN, WOMAN, TRIM Cocoa Raspberry, TRIM Cocoa Almond, RUN Cocoa Almond, RUN Cocoa Raspberry, FOCUS Chocolate Peanut, FOCUS 4 KIDS, GOLF Chocolate Almond, GOLF Cocoa Raspberry, HEAL Chocolate Peanut, FIT Organic Peanut Butter Chocolate Raspberry. (Also see related article dated March 23.) Date issued: March 26, 2018
- Blue Ridge Beef of Eatonton, Ga., is voluntarily recalling lot#GA0131 of BRB Complete raw pet food because of the potential of contamination with Salmonellaand Listeria monocytogenes. Date issued: March 26, 2018
- Mrs. Gerry’s Kitchen Inc. of Albert Lea, MN is issuing a voluntary recall of certain egg, potato and American salads, all of which may contain undeclared traces of imitation crab meat. Date issued: March 25, 2018
- Ferrari North America Inc. is recalling certain 2009-2011 Ferrari California, and 2010-2011 Ferrari 458 Italia vehicles that have not had their passenger frontal air bag replaced. These passenger frontal air bag modules have air bag inflators that may explode in the event of a crash due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. Date issued: March 23, 2018
- Lazy Daze Inc. is recalling motorhomes equipped with certain Plastic-Handle Fire Extinguishers or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. The recall list includes 2012-2017 24′ Twin King (24TK), 24′ Front Lounge (24FL), 24′ Front Dinette (24FD), 27′ Mid-Bath (27MB), 27′ Rear Bath (27RB), 27′ Rear Kitchen (27RK), 31′ Island Bed (31IB), and 31′ Twin Bed (31TB) motorhomes. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or requiring excessive force to activate the extinguisher. In certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. Date issued: March 23, 2018
- Keystone RV Company is recalling certain 2018 Passport recreational trailers, models 153ML, 171EXP, 175BH, 195RB, 199ML, 217EXP and 239ML. The spare tire carrier may not have been mounted properly to the back wall of the trailer, and, as a result, the spare tire and carrier may detach from the trailer. Date issued: March 22, 2018
- Maxey Trailers Mfg, Inc. (MaxxD) is recalling certain 2017-2018 A3X, A5X, and A6X trailers. The suspension arms on these vehicles may crack if they were installed without additional supporting welds around the suspension arm. Date issued: March 21, 2018
- Forest River Inc. is recalling certain 2018 Surveyor recreational trailers, models SVT248BHLE and SVT248BHLE-OR. The refrigerator in the slideroom may have been installed without an air cycling fan to cool the refrigerator parts, which can cause the refrigerator cooling tubes to fail. Date issued: March 21, 2018
- Forest River Inc. is recalling certain 2017-2018 Forest River Cherokee recreational trailers, models CCKT16BF, CCKT16BHS, CCKT16FQ, CCKT16GR, CCKT16GRH, CCKT17RP and CCKT18TO. These vehicles are equipped with Norcold N306 mini refrigerators that may have a loose or missing propane gas valve test port screw, allowing propane to leak out when the refrigerator is used in ‘gas’ mode. Date issued: March 21, 2018
- Forest River Inc. is recalling certain 2018 No Boundaries recreational trailers, models NBT10.5 and NBT10.6. The spare tire mount may not be strong enough and the spare tire may detach from the trailer. Date issued: March 19, 2018
- REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain motorhomes (2018 American Coach American Dream and American Revolution motorhomes, Fleetwood Discovery, Discovery LXE, Pace Arrow and Pace Arrow LXE motorhomes, Holiday Rambler Endeavor, Endeavor XE, Navigator and Navigator XE motorhomes and Monaco Marquis and Signature motorhomes equipped with an Aurora heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system). The wires for the HVAC system potentiometer may become disconnected from the quick connect terminals. Date issued: March 19, 2018
- Izzy’s Ice Cream LLC is voluntarily recalling limited numbers of its Maple Nut Ice Cream pints following a supplier’s recall of walnuts due to the possible presence of undeclared peanut residue. Date issued: March 16, 2018
- Les Schwab is recalling certain steel-belted radial truck tires that Les Schwab retreaded for their customers. The vulcanizing compound used during the retreading may not have been completely cured, resulting in incomplete adhesion of the tread to tire casing. Date issued: March 16, 2018
- E-One Incorporated (E-One) is recalling certain 2008-2015 E-One Typhoon, Cyclone II, and Quest II vehicles, equipped with Timoney Independent Front Suspensions. Inconsistent machining may result in fatigue cracks developing over time in the front axle spindles, causing failure of the spindle and the possible separation of a front wheel from the vehicle. Date issued: March 15, 2018
- Kovatch Mobile Equipment Corp. (KME) is recalling certain 2007-2012 KME Predator Pumper, 2013 Predator SS Aerial, 2007 Predator Aerial, 2008-2011 Predator Rescue, and 2007 Predator Tanker vehicles, equipped with Timoney Independent Front Suspensions. Inconsistent machining may result in fatigue cracks developing over time in the front axle spindles, causing failure of the spindle and the possible separation of a front wheel from the vehicle. Date issued: March 14, 2018
- Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc. (Ferrara) is recalling certain 2004-2012 Inferno and Igniter emergency vehicles, equipped with Timoney Independent Front Suspensions. Inconsistent machining may result in fatigue cracks developing over time in the front axle spindles, causing failure of the spindle and the possible separation of a front wheel from the vehicle. Date issued: March 14, 2018