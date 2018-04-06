Obituaries

Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Mary Elizabeth Levy, RN, ANP, C.

bex-2017-11-23-obit-dignity-logo-250px-wBARTLETT, Tenn. — Our amazing mother, Mary Elizabeth Williams Levy, RN, ANP, C., was born Feb. 19, 1928, in Bartlett, Tenn. She entered into eternal peace with her family at her side on March 24, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jessie C. Norwood; father, Hardy Williams; husband, Richard Samuel Levy; companion and soulmate, Jimmie Chandler; son, David Levy; and sisters, Jeanette Williams and Evelyn Williams House.

She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her son, Richard Levy (Robin); daughter, Joan Hinrichs (Mark); sister, Ruth Ann Rosamond (Lomax); daughter-in-law, Debbie Levy; grandson, Chris Levy (Leslie); and great grandchildren, Damien, Aidan and Reagan Levy.

Memorial donations may be made to the Strawberry Plains Audubon Center (285 Plains Road, Holly Springs, MS 38635), which is online at strawberryplains.audubon.org, or the Cancer Research Institute at cancerresearch.org.

Shirley Jue

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Shirley Jue, 63, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at The Villages Regional Hospital in The Villages, Fla. Services will be at 2 p.m. March 24 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel in Wildwood, Fla.

