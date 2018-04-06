Product recalls and alerts for March 6-26, 2018
The following items have been the subject of recent product recalls and alerts. Click the links for more information.
- Tamarack is voluntarily recalling Eclipse Kratom-containing powder products because it has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. (See additional link here from March 23.) Date issued: March 26, 2018
- Kwik Trip Inc. located in La Crosse, Wisc., is issuing a voluntary recall of Kitchen’s Cravings Premium Egg Salad Sandwich on Oat Multigrain Bread because it may contain undeclared traces of imitation crab meat. Date issued: March 23, 2018
- King Arthur Flour Company is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity (6,300 cases) of Organic Coconut Flour (16 oz.), after testing revealed the presence of salmonella in 1 pouch of Organic Coconut Flour (16 oz.). Date issued: March 23, 2018
- Poppies International Inc. of Battleboro, N.C., is issuing a voluntary recall of selected products that were made during March 5-9, 2018 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Date issued: March 23, 2018
- Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company is recalling their Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes with lavender, tan, pink and green rubber tube stoppers due to a chemical in the rubber tube stopper that interferes with the accuracy of the Anodic Stripping Voltammetry (ASV) testing methodology. Date issued: March 22, 2018
- PDX Aromatics, DBA Kraken Kratom, Phytoextractum, and Soul Speciosa, is again expanding the scope of their 3/9/2018 and 3/15/2018 voluntary recalls to include certain red vein and green vein kratom powder and capsule products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The second expanded recall is being initiated in response to additional positive findings of Salmonella associated with PDX Aromatics’ products following the FDA’s investigation. Date issued: March 22, 2018
- SpeeCo and Woods are recalling a 4-Way Wedge Accessory for Log Splitters. The 4-way wedge accessory can loosen or detach from the log splitter during operation and strike an operator or bystander. Date issued: March 22, 2018
- The FDA is providing preliminary information about the potential for unintended heating and patient injury with use of the Monteris Medical NeuroBlate probe, which is part of the NeuroBlate System, and bringing to your attention a Class I recall for the device. Date issued: March 22, 2018
- Mickey Brown Inc., a Houma, La. establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of beef burrito products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. Date issued: March 22, 2018
- Weis Markets has issued a recall for its store-made Weis Quality Cole Slaw (one pound container) for failing to list egg as an allergen on its label. This item was made in the seafood department. Date issued: March 21, 2018
- Kidde has announced a recall for its dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms, models PI2010 and PI9010Hazard. A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home. Date issued: March 21, 2018
- Briggs & Stratton has recalled certain Snapper, Massey Ferguson and Simplicity brands of riding lawn mowers for a safety hazard.The reverse-mow option switch can malfunction and allow the riding lawn mowers to unintentionally mow when being driven in a reverse direction, posing a risk of injury to bystanders. Date issued: March 20, 2018
- Piggie Park Enterprises Inc. is recalling Gourmet Carolina Gold Honey Sauce and Maurice’s Southern Gold Honey Sauce manufactured in the past two years (March 11, 2016 thru March 11, 2018), because both sauces contain undeclared wheat and soy. Date issued: March 20, 2018
- Radagast Pet Food Inc. of Portland, Ore., is recalling one lot of Free-Range Chicken and one lot of Free-Range Turkey Recipe because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Date issued: March 20, 2018
- Vietti Foods is recalling approximately 200 cases of 15 oz. cans of Southgate Hot Dog Chili Sauce, UPC 0 71846 95242 6, LOT # P642 M1217 70026. This recall has been initiated due to mislabeling because some of the cans may contain Dumplings with Chicken instead of Hot Dog Chili Sauce. The Dumplings with Chicken contain egg & wheat which are not listed on the label. Date issued: March 19, 2018
- River Valley Sprouts is voluntarily recalling its 5 ounce Alfalfa Sprouts, 4 ounce Alfalfa Sprouts, 5 ounce Garlic/Alfalfa and 5 ounce Variety sprouts because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. Date issued: March 16, 2018
- International Harvest Inc. of Mount Vernon, N.Y., is recalling 14,620 lbs. of bulk and 24,270 bags of Organic Go Smile! Raw Coconut, because it has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. Date issued: March 16, 2018
- Bayer is voluntarily recalling Alka-Seltzer Plus packages that (1) were sold only in the U.S. at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger (including Dillons Food Stores, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food Stores, Ralphs, King Soopers and Smith’s Food and Drug) after Feb. 9, 2018, AND (2) which can be identified by checking the Bayer logo located on the lower left corner of the front of the carton. If the logo has an orange or green background, the product is included in the recall. The affected packages are being recalled because the ingredients on the front sticker may not match the actual product in the carton. Date issued: March 15, 2018
- Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Stealth Evo recreational trailers, model SJT2850-CA. The Federal Placard on these vehicles indicate a tire size of ST205/75R15 Load Range E, when the tires installed on the vehicle are ST225/75R15 Load Range E. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims,” and the vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” Date issued: March 9, 2018
- New Flyer of America Inc. is recalling certain 2016-2018 XDE40 and XDE60 and 2017 XDE35 Heavy Duty Urban Transit buses. The plastic end-caps of the drive shaft slip yoke may crack and fail. Date issued: March 7, 2018
- Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA) is recalling certain 2007-2018 Thomas Built Buses Minotour school buses built on GM chassis and equipped with wheelchair lifts (see additional link here). The wheelchair lift may be operated while the vehicle is in Neutral or Drive. Date issued: March 7, 2018
- Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC. (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2017 E300 4Matic, E300, and E43 AMG vehicles fitted with LED headlights. These vehicles may have misadjusted headlights, possibly resulting in the low beam headlights insufficiently illuminating the roadway. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” Date issued: March 6, 2018