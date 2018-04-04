Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


TN’s spring turkey season now open

turkeyTennessee’s 2018 spring turkey season opened on March 31 and will continue through May 13.

Spring turkey harvest numbers have been consistent for a number of years in Tennessee. Tennessee turkey hunters have passed the 30,000 harvest mark for 15 consecutive years during this season.

Hunting hours for turkeys are 30 minutes before to legal sunrise until legal sunset. Legal hunting equipment includes shotguns using ammunition loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller. There is no restriction on the number of rounds in the magazine. Longbows, recurve bows, compound bows and crossbows are permitted.

Firearms and archery equipment may have sighting devices except those devices using an artificial light capable of locating wildlife. Night vision scopes are illegal.

Bag limits are one bearded turkey per day, not to exceed four per season. Any turkeys harvested during the young sportsman hunt count toward the spring season limit.

More information on the 2018 spring turkey season can be found in the 2017-18 Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide. The guide is available at TWRA offices, license agents, and online at tnwildlife.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Archives

Calendar

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com