1 man shot near Bartlett Elementary

Crime scene tape surrounds a wide area around the shooting scene in Bartlett. Photo by Carolyn Bahm.

sheriffA fatal shooting about a block from Bartlett Elementary School had the facility on lockdown briefly Wednesday morning as a safety precaution. (The shooting was not on school property and is not believed to be related to the school. The school is mentioned because of its nearness to the crime.)

The 911 call came in around 11:05 a.m., , according to Earle Farrell, public information officer for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Bartlett Police were first on the scene at 5921 Piper Green Lane, where they found a black male lying on the sidewalk. The location is just outside Bartlett city limits in the county.

The suspect did not leave the scene, and SCSO deputies are detaining him while they interview witnesses and investigate the incident. Deputies currently believe that no one else was involved, Farrell said.

Unconfirmed witness reports say that one of the men lives at that address.

