Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Healthier Bartlett sets goals to aid community

Healthier Bartlett sets goals to aid community Volunteers from Bartlett are meeting monthly as the Wellness Council and working toward goals that support the name of their initiative: Healthier Bartlett. They are supporting the project being conducted by the 2018 Leadership Bartlett class, getting the city designated as a Healthier Tennessee community. Healthier Tennessee communities work to increase physical activity and healthy eating habits and decrease tobacco use. Among other components of the Bartlett volunteers’ work, they are encouraging local businesses and churches to start fitness programs. For more information, visit healthiertn.com/communities. PICTURED: In the front row, from left, are Carolyn Bahm, Linda Barton, Nikia Johnson, Nicole Harmon, Mandy Young, Kathy Carl and Shan Criswell. In the back row, from left, are Kristi Francavilla, Allison Clay, Angelia Allen, Jason Sykes, Cass Anderson and Geniese Bolden. Not pictured are Sharon Fryman, Dion Grey, Laura Hess, Tim Jones, Paul Wright, Scarlett Krumrey, Karen Bernard, Chip Holliday, Sarah Farley and Breanna Radtke. Photo by Amanda Swain.

Volunteers from Bartlett are meeting monthly as the Wellness Council and working toward goals that support the name of their initiative: Healthier Bartlett. They are supporting the project being conducted by the 2018 Leadership Bartlett class, getting the city designated as a Healthier Tennessee community. Healthier Tennessee communities work to increase physical activity and healthy eating habits and decrease tobacco use. Among other components of the Bartlett volunteers’ work, they are encouraging local businesses and churches to start fitness programs. For more information, visit healthiertn.com/communities. PICTURED: In the front row, from left, are Carolyn Bahm, Linda Barton, Nikia Johnson, Nicole Harmon, Mandy Young, Kathy Carl and Shan Criswell. In the back row, from left, are Kristi Francavilla, Allison Clay, Angelia Allen, Jason Sykes, Cass Anderson and Geniese Bolden. Not pictured are Sharon Fryman, Dion Grey, Laura Hess, Tim Jones, Paul Wright, Scarlett Krumrey, Karen Bernard, Chip Holliday, Sarah Farley and Breanna Radtke. Photo by Amanda Swain.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recent Comments

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Archives

Calendar

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com