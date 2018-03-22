DUIs up, robberies and rape down on TN college campuses

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual crime study on March 15, detailing the volume and nature of crime on the state’s college and university campuses. “Crime on Campus 2017” compiles data submitted to TBI by the state’s colleges, universities, and law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Among the report’s findings:

Overall, crime reported by Tennessee’s colleges and universities decreased by 2.8 percent from 2016 to 2017.

In total, 26.8 percent of all 2017 offenses reported were categorized as larceny/theft.

Robbery offenses decreased significantly, by 55.2 percent, from 29 in 2016 to 13 in 2017.

Assault Offenses decreased by 13.7 percent year-to-year.

The overall category of “Sex Offenses-Forcible” decreased by 26 percent in 2017. There was a 27 percent decrease in reported rape offenses, from 63 in 2016 to 46 in 2017.

Reported DUI offenses increased by 60.9 percent year-to-year.

The full 2017 report, along with similar studies dating back to 2001, is available for review online at tn.gov/tbi.