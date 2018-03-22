Brother donates equipment, supplies to local school

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Brother International Corporation of Bartlett recently invested time and equipment at one Shelby County School, Kate Bond Elementary. The charitable donation is part of the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility. Brother has launched an expansive program to support low-income schools near its US locations.

Kate Bond has received the following Brother donations this year:

80 pieces of equipment, including printers, label printers and a ScanNCut craft machine

Two years’ worth of supplies

Installation of equipment on Feb. 28

Brother hosted a school craft event on March 7, during which employees made customized bookmarks for the children. The children colored in some St. Patrick’s day images from the Brother Creative Center, which is available online at brother.com/creativecenter. Brother also conducted a Lunch and Learn that day with teachers and faculty to share more about the company and the donated devices. All children and staff at the school received Brother embroidered hats as part of the celebrations.

Courtney Kinney, director of national operations for Brother, said, “Overall it was a wonderful day, the school was so welcoming and appreciative and the children really enjoyed themselves. It was a great day for the Brother volunteers as well. We look forward to continuing with this activity in the future with other schools in the area.”