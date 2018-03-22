Bartlett Mayor’s Youth Council to man 2 voter registration events Saturday

The Mayor’s Youth Council in Bartlett is making it easier than ever to take part in democracy during the current election cycle. Youths will be helping citizens register to vote at two locations in Bartlett this Saturday.

Voter registration events will be 9 a.m.-noon March 24 at these two Kroger locations in Bartlett:

7615 U.S. 70

2942 Kirby Whitten

To register in Shelby County, residents must meet all of the following criteria:

Be a US citizen

Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election

Be a resident of Shelby County

Citizens who are not eligible to register to vote are those who have been convicted of a felony and have not had their voting rights restored.

See more information about voter registration online at shelbyvote.com.

The Mayor’s Youth Council consists of a group of about 20 Bartlett students in grades 8-12 who are selected each year to work with the mayor and four other adult liaisons. They study problems that are facing today’s youth, learn about government and come up with community service projects that help give back to their city. See more information online at cityofbartlett.org/1240/Mayors-Youth-Council.