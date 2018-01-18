Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Kroger parking lot

kroger-logoLaw enforcement is investigating an armed robbery at Kroger in the 9000 block of Highway 64 in Lakeland.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with victim who said she was robbed at gunpoint.

According to the report, the victim was loading her groceries into her car when she was approached by a man.

The man immediately pulled out a gun and demanded her purse.

The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s purse in hand.

He was seen in the passenger seat of a light colored sedan that drove off on Highway 64 in an unknown direction.

According to the report, the suspect was armed with a black semiautomatic handgun.

TARYN GRAHAM is a freelance writer who writes occasionally for The Bartlett Express and other Journal West 10 Media LLC publications.

